DSCO continues search for suspect following domestic violence situation

Dorchester County deputies are searching for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence incident where a gun was reportedly fired.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say law enforcement surrounded a home near Ashley Phosphate Road after receiving a report that a gun had been fired in a domestic situation Wednesday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of Planters Knoll where they received information a gun was fired at the home, and a woman was able to leave the residence uninjured, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney. Deputies learned from dispatchers the man who had fired the shot had barricaded himself inside the home.

"The information we had at the time was that the suspect was still inside the residence," Phinney said.

Deputies along with officers with the North Charleston Police Department then responded to the home, but say the suspect had fled the scene by the time they were able to search the home.

"While obtaining a search warrant, we obtained information that the suspect most likely fled upon law enforcement's arrival," Phinney said.

DCSO officials say they are searching for the suspect but said no mugshot was available.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.