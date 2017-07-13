DSCO searching for suspect following domestic violence situation

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information Thursday, following a domestic violence incident where a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
The circuit court has ruled to not accept a mother's appeal in the case of Louis "Skip" ReVille.More >>
A new option for the East of the Cooper regional stadium was presented Wednesday evening during a Charleston County School District community meeting.More >>
Greer police need your help to locate a woman missing out of the area.More >>
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say law enforcement surrounded a home in North Charleston after receiving a report that a gun had been fired in a domestic situation Wednesday night.More >>
