5 Around Town: Caribbean Jerk Fest, Roller Derby and dance parties

Dance parties, Caribbean food, and a roller derby doubleheader fill the weekend in the Lowcountry.

Caribbean Jerk Festival

The Lowcountry celebrates the best in Caribbean culture at the annual Caribbean Jerk Festival Saturday.

The festival will feature Caribbean food, music and more from 4 to 11 p.m. at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Chefs will cook up tasty treats as they compete to be named Top Jerk Chef 2017. The festival also includes a Jerk Wing Eating Contest.

Tickets are $20. For more information, click here.

Friday Night Boogie

Cut a rug in Mount Pleasant at the final Friday Night Boogie of the summer.

Friday Night Boogie is a 21 and older party at the Mount Pleasant Pier. DJ Jim Bowers will provide the dance music from 7 to 11 p.m. Food and drinks are available for purchase on site. Admission is $8 in advance at $10 at the gate. Click here for more information.

Shaggin' on the Cooper

Put on your dancing shoes Saturday night for another round of Shaggin' on the Cooper.

The Counts will perform at the Mount Pleasant Pier for the monthly dance party. The gates open at 7 p.m. with music from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance at $10 at the gate. Children three and younger get in for free. For more information, click here.

Roller Derby Doubleheader

The Lowcountry Highrollers host their final doubleheader of the season on Saturday.

The local roller derby teams have a pair of bouts at the Indoor Sports of the Lowcountry in North Charleston. The Lowcountry Highroller All-Stars face the Big Easy Rollergirls from New Orleans starting at 5 p.m. The Lowcountry Highroller Bruisin' Betties take on the Tampa Roller Derby Sea Sirens in the second bout at 7 p.m.

Doors open at the ISOL building at 4:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children ages five to ten are $5 and it's free for children younger than five. For tickets and more information, click here.

Special Needs Swim Night

Whiriln' Waters in North Charleston will keep the gates open late Saturday for a special night for special needs customers.

Special Needs Swim Night is for people with special needs, their families, caregivers and friends. They will have the park to themselves from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Whirlin' Waters is located at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park and is the largest waterpark in the Charleston area.

Admission to Special Needs Swim Night is $9 and a paid chaperone is required for all participants. Splash Zone on James Island will host its own Special Needs Swim Night July 29. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Park Circle Comic Shows

Park Circle Comics is hosting the 20th edition of its "Taking Flight" comic book show tomorrow.



The show will feature bargain bins, graphic novels, comics for kids and collector editions. It's at the Sparrow in Park Circle from noon to 5. Click here for more information.

