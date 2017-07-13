Crash on EB I-26 at Aviation causes 3-mile backup

A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 caused a three-mile backup Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m.

At 9 a.m., two left lanes of I-26 were blocked by emergency vehicles responding to the crash. It appears one of those lanes since reopened, but the South Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed one lane remained blocked at 9:30 a.m.

The backup caused by the closed lanes extended three miles all the way to the Highway 52 Connector.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid that route if possible.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

