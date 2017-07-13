LGC Hospitality hosting hiring event Friday

Berkeley County deputies confirm that an inmate who escaped their custody Sunday night has been captured.More >>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested seven people on multiple charges and recovered drugs and guns after responding to a tip.More >>
An inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died Saturday night in a fight that is now under investigation, according to the Lee County Coroner.More >>
LGC Hospitality has job openings for a variety of positions.More >>
