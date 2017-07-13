LGC Hospitality hosting hiring event Friday

LGC Hospitality has job openings for a variety of positions. The company will hold a hiring event Friday.

LGC Hospitality

Friday, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200

North Charleston

The company is hiring dishwashers, event banquet servers, hospital dietary aids hotel housekeepers, and kitchen staff.

More information is available at http://www.scworks.org. Candidates can review job orders 724284, 724267, 724272, 723240, and 723234.

