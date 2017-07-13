Aramark hosting hiring event Thursday

Aramark will interview candidates for employment opportunities in the food service industry Thursday in North Charleston.

Thursday, 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

SC Works Center Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200

North Charleston

Aramark is looking to fill openings for baristas, food service workers, supervisor dining hall, cooks, dishwashers - general utility, cashier, catering supervisor, and catering workers.

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Candidates may review job orders 727761, 727769, 727780, 727776, 727778, 727772, 727781, 727796, 728031, 727866, 727868, 728030, 727860, 727877, 727875, and 727863.

