Magic One holding hiring event on Wednesday

River Road has reopened following a fatal accident in the area of the Johns Island Executive Airport.More >>
River Road has reopened following a fatal accident in the area of the Johns Island Executive Airport.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Summerville man.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Summerville man.More >>
Hurst, Moore & Samuel on preseason teamsMore >>
Hurst, Moore & Samuel on preseason teamsMore >>
A big baby shower is helping out about 100 new and expectant moms in our area.More >>
A big baby shower is helping out about 100 new and expectant moms in our area.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>