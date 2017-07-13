Quantcast

Magic One holding hiring event on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Magic One has the help wanted sign out for automobile paint and repair technicians.

Some positions require experience and travel for training. Lodging and salary will be provided to those who have to travel for training courses.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
SC Works Charleston
1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200
North Charleston

The company is hiring for the following positions:

Interior Repair Technician

  • Must be at least 21 years of age
  • Attend mandatory training for four weeks Lexington, NC, (lodging and training salary provided)

Paint Repair Technician

  • Must be at least 21 years of age
  • Able to travel for a 9-week technical training program in Charlotte, NC (lodging provided and training salary provided)

Detail Technician

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • No experience necessary

Detail Site Manger

  • Must be at least 21 years of age
  • One year automotive detailing experience

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Candidates may review jobs 709313, 709315, 729790 and 729791.

