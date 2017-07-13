Quantcast

IES holding hiring event Wednesday - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

IES holding hiring event Wednesday

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

IES Labor Services is hiring drivers and technicians.

The company has openings for delivery drivers, pool technicians and maintenance technicians.

Managers will interview candidates at a hiring event set for next week. 

Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
SC Works Charleston
1930 Hanahan Road
North Charleston

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Candidates may review job orders  727159, 727161 and 727164.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly