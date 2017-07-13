IES holding hiring event Wednesday

IES Labor Services is hiring drivers and technicians.

The company has openings for delivery drivers, pool technicians and maintenance technicians.

Managers will interview candidates at a hiring event set for next week.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road

North Charleston

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Candidates may review job orders 727159, 727161 and 727164.

