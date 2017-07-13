Colleton Co. deputies searching for gunman after man shot in face

Deputies in Colleton County are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in the face Wednesday night.

Michael Hawkins, 36, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Enterprise Street where witnesses reported shots had been fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An incident report states a witness described hearing nine gunshots then heard yelling and saw people running from the area.

Hawkins left the scene of the shooting in a green Acura with SC license tag NBQ874, Benton said.

Deputies warned that Hawkins may be in possession of several firearms, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the shooting or the location of the suspect is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.