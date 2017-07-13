Charleston Co. deputy gives wheelchair to man in need

Charleston Co. Deputy Brian Moniz (left) donated a wheelchair to Nesbitt after learning the man did not have one. (Source: CCSO)

A welfare check led a Charleston County deputy to donate a much-needed wheelchair to a Hollywood man.

Deputies responded to a home on Charlie Lane in Hollywood at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after they had been unable to reach a resident for several months, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Brokaw.

The resident, identified as Mr. Nesbitt, told the deputy he had recently been released from the hospital after his leg had been amputated. Nesbitt told Charleston County Deputy Brian Moniz he had a walker but was never given a wheelchair.

Moniz had an unused wheelchair at his own home and he and other deputies returned to Nesbitt's home Wednesday morning to give him the wheelchair.

"This action by Deputy Brian Moniz exemplifies the type of service, dedication, and concern for those in our community that we, in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, strive for every day as we serve the people of Charleston County," Brokaw said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.