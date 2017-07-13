Judge sets bond for man charged after leading deputies on chase

A judge set bond Thursday morning for the man accused of leading Charleston County deputies on a high speed chase Wednesday.

Bond was set at nearly $21,730 for Randy Taylor, 35, who is charged with driving under suspension, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, according to jail records.

The chase started Wednesday morning near Ladson Elementary School. Deputies say they attempted to stop Taylor after Taylor failed to use a turn signal.

After leading deputies on a chase, they say Taylor got out of his car and fled on foot.

Two citizens helped deputies apprehend Taylor Wednesday afternoon.

