Officials: Claims firefighters were denied service at restaurant false

Claims on social media that some Summerville firefighters were denied service at a fast food restaurant are not true, officials said Thursday.

The controversy started after someone posted on Facebook the firefighters were denied service at Cook Out Wednesday night because an employee thought they were police officers.

Some people who saw the post wrote that the employee should be fired or that the restaurant should be shut down.

But on Thursday, Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers said the claims the firefighters were mistreated are false.

Rogers said the firefighters were ordering their food when they got a call to respond to a fire. Rogers said some of the firefighters returned after the call to pick up their food.

The chief said the employee never mentioned that the firefighters looked like police officers.

