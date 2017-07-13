Costco eyeing Mt. Pleasant location

The nation's largest American membership-only warehouse club has submitted plans for a proposed Mount Pleasant location.

Plans for a Costco in the Carolina Park development have been submitted to the town of Mount Pleasant, according to Senior Planner Chris Luly.

The town is processing and reviewing the plans accordingly, Luly said. However, the plans have not received any design review approval as of Thursday, he said.

Luly said he expects the proposal would make its way through the planning department within a month or two, and if approved, the next step in the process would be to begin securing building permits.

However, he said since Carolina Park is under a development agreement with Mount Pleasant, Carolina Park officials would move at their own pace as the plans advance.

It would be the sixth location in South Carolina and the second in the Charleston area for the company. Its present location is located in West Ashley.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.