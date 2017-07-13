Costco eyeing Mt. Pleasant location

The nation's largest American membership-only warehouse club has submitted plans for a proposed Mount Pleasant location.More >>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >>
Claims on social media that some Summerville firefighters were denied service at a fast food restaurant are not true, officials said Thursday.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are searching for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence incident where a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
