Battery's Romario Williams named USL Player of the Month

Romario Williams has been voted USL Player of the Month for June after scoring five goals in four games and helping the Battery to an undefeated record for the month.

Williams’ five goals in June pushed his season tally to 14, which has him atop the league’s leaders. The Jamaican center forward scored braces against Louisville City FC and Toronto FC II and scored a pivotal goal in the Battery’s 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium.

Williams received 44 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing all USL markets, and an online fan vote held at USLSoccer.com. Sebastian Velasquez was runner up, receiving 21 percent of the vote.



Williams is currently away on international duty competing with Jamaica in the Gold Cup. He scored the first goal in Jamaica’s 2-0 win over Curaçao on Sunday. Jamaica takes on Mexico Thursday night at 10:30 PM EST before closing out group play with El Salvador on Sunday, July 16th.