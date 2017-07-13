Khris Middleton back home for basketball camp

Lowcountry native Khris Middleton returned to his alma mater on Thursday for the start of his 5th annual basketball camp at Porter-Gaud high school.

The camp, now in its 5th year, continues to grow each time. This year, organizers have had to spread it out to 2 sessions over the course of 4 days to allow everyone who signed up to take part in it.

Middleton just finished his 5th year in the NBA and his 4th playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was only able to play in 29 games this past season due to injury but averaged over 14 points and 4 rebounds a game once he returned.

As always Middleton and his staff, led by Porter-Gaud head boys coach John Pearson, take time to teach kids skills and fundamentals of the game but the former Cyclone star also wants to make sure the campers have fun and take time to make new friends along the way.

The camp will continue at Porter-Gaud through Sunday.