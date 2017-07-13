Quantcast

Crews repair water main break in Sangaree; no boil advisory issu - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews repair water main break in Sangaree; no boil advisory issued

Source: Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Source: Berkeley County Water and Sanitation
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say crews have repaired a water main break in Sangaree Thursday afternoon. 

The incident was off of Royal Road. 

County officials say there is no boil water advisory. 

"The water is safe to drink," said officials with Berkeley County. 

Water and Sanitation crews responded to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly