Gamecocks appear at SEC Media Day

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said finding a young star at quarterback has helped push the Gamecocks' rebuilding plan forward.



Sophomore Jake Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season in 2016, throwing for 1,420 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. Even more importantly, South Carolina won four of his seven starts.



Muschamp said on Thursday at Southeastern Conference media days that there was "no question" Bentley's development has been a boost for recruiting because players know "you're going to win games."



South Carolina finished with a 6-7 record last season, including a 3-5 mark in the SEC.