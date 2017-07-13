Charleston County deputies searching for missing teen

Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old Charleston County teen.

Austin Prahter was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen at the 700 block of Hitching Post Road, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

He is 5'7" tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has a small scar above his right eye. He was last seen wearing brown pants, black and white Nike shoes.

He may be in the Aiken or North Augusta area, deputies say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

