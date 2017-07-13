Investigators arrest suspect in North Charleston murder

Investigators have arrested a man for a murder in North Charleston.

North Charleston police investigators arrested Ronald Cornell Bryant in connection with the murder of Thelmont Royal on March 9, 2017 on Bonds Avenue.

Bryant was taken in to custody at a Stokes Road home.

"During the investigation detectives were able to identify Bryant as the suspect," NCPD officials said.

Bryant is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

