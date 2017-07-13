Charleston seeking FEMA grant to repair two historic fire stations downtown

Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
Charleston's Parks Department is seeking more than $9 million through a FEMA Grant Program to make repairs to two historic fire stations in downtown Charleston.More >>
AT&T officials say the fiber line cut which caused service outages on Wednesday for customers in Charleston and Columbia happened in St. George.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man for a murder in North Charleston.More >>
