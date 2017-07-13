Officials: Lowcountry AT&T outage was caused by fiber line cut in St. George

Mt. Pleasant Police have blocked access to the AT&T store to avoid congestion. (Source: Mt. Pleasant Police)

AT&T officials say the fiber line cut which caused service outages on Wednesday for customers in Charleston and Columbia happened in St. George.

The outage affected Lowcountry residents for several hours; officials said a road construction crew accidentally cut the line.

Workers at Lowcountry AT&T stores say hundreds of people were in and out of their store at the time of the outage, most thinking it was their phone.

Once they arrived, they realized the outage was much more widespread.

"I thought it was my account, we came to AT&T, turns out everything is shut down," customer Justin Peterson.

Mount Pleasant Police even blocked off the AT&T parking lot on Weaver Circle and was only allowing people to exit, according to a tweet from the department. The move was made, police say, to avoid congestion.

The Charleston International Airport reported internet and data outages and urged passengers to check with their airlines to determine the status of flights.

None of the 911 call centers in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester Counties were directly impacted, but Charleston County deputies say they were receiving many hangups because of the outage and were reminding people to only call 911 in an emergency.

The sudden outage caught customers off guard.

"I pay a lot for my bill, more than some of these average places," customer Paul Hankins said. "I want the reliability, I don't want to worry about crazy stuff going on and this was a surprise."

At the height of the outage, websites that monitor phone outages reported complaints from customers coming in from across the Lowcountry, including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Johns Island.

