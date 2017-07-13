Quantcast

Summerville's Keur leads after Round 1 of Carolinas Amateur Championship

JOHNS ISLAND, SC -

Thursday was a good day to be a reigning CGA champion. The top three spots following the first round of play at the 103rd Carolinas Amateur are held by 2017 CGA championship winners. The lowest round was posted by 21-year-old Julian Keur of Summerville, S.C. Keur posted a sensational seven-under 65, just one-shot shy of The Golf Club at Briar's Creek's course record set by PGA TOUR player Russell Henley.

Starting on No. 10, Keur - who captured his first CGA title last month at the South Carolina Amateur Match Play - opened his round with six birdies in an eight hole stretch on Briar's Creek's back nine.  

"I was on cruise control there for a little bit," Keur said with a smile after the round. "I was able to get at most of the pins and made 5 to 6-foot birdie putts." On the 205-yard par-3 17th, Keur rolled in a 50-foot birdie putt. "I thought it left it short," said Keur, a rising senior at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. "But these greens are in such good shape it just kept rolling and rolling and I was fortunate enough for it to go in."

With back-to-back birdies on the first two holes of his inward nine, Keur reached 8-under-par and talk began of a new course record. However, a wayward drive on the par-5 5th led to his only bogey. Four finishing pars capped Keur's 65, good for a one-stroke lead. "It's always good to start off low, but I know I've still got three rounds to go, there's a lot of golf to be played."

One of the players who try to chase down Keur is John Eades of Charlotte, N.C. Eades also won his first CGA championship in 2017, claiming the Carolinas Mid-Amateur in April. Playing in Thursday's morning wave, Eades set the bar with a six-under 66. Three consecutive birdies on holes 3, 4, and 5 kick-started his round. "It's a long tournament, you try to find stretches where you can make a few birdies in a row to propel you through the round." The 34-year-old Eades added four more birdies with just one bogey to finish the first round alone in second place.

Although he was unable to get in a practice round yesterday, Eades had an ease about him playing an unfamiliar course. "When you don't get to practice and play that much as a mid-am, it's about the enjoyment of being outside, spend time with your dad [his caddy], it's just a blast."

18-year-old Ryan Marter of Columbia is in third following a five-under 67. Marter won his first CGA championship in May this year at the Carolinas Four-Ball. Four players are tied for fourth at four-under 68. Thirty-one players posted scores below par on Thursday.

The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there will be a cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by the first day of the championship, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.

Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering hole-by-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter, @cgagolf1909. Continue to visit the CGA website throughout this championship and all year long for complete championship coverage including scores, interviews, photos, and recaps.

103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship
The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, S.C.

First Round Results

Rank

Player

City, State

Score

1

Julian Keur

Summerville, SC

65

-7

2

John Eades

Charlotte, NC

66

-6

3

Ryan Marter

Columbia, SC

67

-5

T4

Thomas Lilly

Newton, NC

68

-4

T4

Zack Swanson

Waxhaw, NC

68

-4

T4

Eric Edwards

Salisbury, NC

68

-4

T4

John O'Brien

Columbia, SC

68

-4

T8

Nolan Mills, IV

Charlotte, NC

69

-3

T8

Carson Ownbey

Candler, NC

69

-3

T10

Blake McShea

Zebulon, NC

70

-2

T10

Joseph Cansler

Clemmons, NC

70

-2

T10

Austin Zoller

Summerville, SC

70

-2

T10

Dylan Lukes

Chapel Hill, NC

70

-2

T10

Jacob Rutter

Winston-Salem, NC

70

-2

T10

Matthew Hopper

Greenville, SC

70

-2

T10

Zach McKelvey

Rutherfordton, NC

70

-2

T10

Joe Kastelic

Hickory, NC

70

-2

T18

Blake Fiest

Huntersville, NC

71

-1

T18

Chris Kim

Cary, NC

71

-1

T18

Jake McGlone

Charlotte, NC

71

-1

T18

Bradley Kauffman

Greer, SC

71

-1

T18

James Lightsey

Fort Mill, SC

71

-1

T18

Jackson Spires

Fayetteville, NC

71

-1

T18

Eric Bae

Pinehurst, NC

71

-1

T18

Caleb Proveaux

Lexington, SC

71

-1

T18

Josh Branyon

Honea Path, SC

71

-1

T18

Michael Sanders

Davidson, NC

71

-1

T18

Jonathan Henry

Mooresville, NC

71

-1

T18

Zachary Bishop

Travelers Rest, SC

71

-1

T18

Will Straub

Huntersville, NC

71

-1

T18

Tripp French

Columbia, SC

71

-1

T32

Elliott Grayson

Shelby, NC

72

E

T32

Christian Sease

Mt. Pleasant, SC

72

E

T32

Parker Dudley

John's island, SC

72

E

T32

Bryce Howell

Blythewood, SC

72

E

T32

Andrew Orischak

Hilton Head Island, SC

72

E

T32

Chris Jones

Charlotte, NC

72

E

T32

Doug Ramey

Greer, SC

72

E

T32

Scott Patnode

Belmont, NC

72

E

T32

Weston Sanders

Greenwood , SC

72

E

T32

Brett Waters

Taylorsville, NC

72

E

T32

Justin Emmons

Asheboro, NC

72

E

T43

Connor Bruns

Duncan, SC

73

1

T43

Christopher Blum

Raleigh, NC

73

1

T43

Jay Roberts

Davidson, NC

73

1

T43

Preston Ball

Raleigh, NC

73

1

T43

Seth Robertson

Inman, SC

73

1

T43

William Carter

Laurinburg, NC

73

1

T43

Austin Inman

Wilmington, NC

73

1

T50

Riley Boyette

Charleston, SC

74

2

T50

Jordan Warnock

Roebuck, SC

74

2

T50

Matthew Sharpstene

Asheville, NC

74

2

T50

Brandon Mader

Greenville, NC

74

2

T50

Reilly Erhardt

Greensboro, NC

74

2

T50

Carter Bingham

Greer, SC

74

2

T50

Chandler Metz

Wilkesboro, NC

74

2

T50

Carter Cook

Cornelius, NC

74

2

T50

Chandler Mulkey

Charleston, SC

74

2

T50

Shane Rogan

Columbia, SC

74

2

T50

Grant Smith

Charlotte, NC

74

2

T50

T.A. Fulmer

Charleston , SC

74

2

T50

Logan McNeely

Conover, NC

74

2

T63

Lee Mitchell

Conover, NC

75

3

T63

Bobby Few

Lugoff, SC

75

3

T63

Levi Grogan

Canton, NC

75

3

T63

Aaron Thomas

Belmont, NC

75

3

T63

Hunter Watkins

Lexington, SC

75

3

T63

Aaron Walker

Charlotte, NC

75

3

T63

Tysinger Palmer

Kernersville, NC

75

3

T63

Chase Wilson

Matthews, NC

75

3

T63

Eric Williams

Goldsboro, NC

75

3

T72

Raymond Wooten

Clemson, SC

76

4

T72

Logan Harrell

Huntersville, NC

76

4

T72

Chris Cassetta

Kernersville , NC

76

4

T72

Dustin Moore

Greensboro, NC

76

4

T72

Robert Lutomski

Simpsonville, SC

76

4

T72

Charlie Ipock

Darlington, SC

76

4

T72

Matt Carter

Easley, SC

76

4

T72

Charles Dallery

Sumter, SC

76

4

T72

Jackson Neff

Greensboro, NC

76

4

T72

Wick Andrews

Columbia, SC

76

4

T72

Jake Carter

Aiken, SC

76

4

T72

Zach Schwab

Columbia, SC

76

4

T72

Kell Graham

Charlotte, NC

76

4

T72

Harry Reynolds

Greenville, SC

76

4

T72

Jamie Wilson

Mount Pleasant, SC

76

4

T72

Rhett Merritt

Easley, SC

76

4

T88

Mark Absher

Winston Salem, NC

77

5

T88

Thomas Ellenburg

N. Charleston, SC

77

5

T88

Hardin Councill

High Point, NC

77

5

T88

Jake Corn

Rock hill, SC

77

5

T88

Richard Cox

Greenville, SC

77

5

T88

Connor Armistead

Charlotte, NC

77

5

T94

Johnson Holliday

Aynor, SC

78

6

T94

Thomas Todd, III

Laurens, SC

78

6

T94

Patrick Schweitz

Clayton, NC

78

6

T94

Joe Jaspers

Huntersville, NC

78

6

T94

Michael McKee

Ware Shoals, SC

78

6

T94

Madison Duffie

Gastonia, NC

78

6

T94

Luke Grogan

Canton, NC

78

6

T94

Peter Hinnant

Winston-Salem, NC

78

6

T94

Jared Chinn

Fayetteville, NC

78

6

T103

Matthew Laydon

Charleston, SC

79

7

T103

Thomas Eubanks

Charlotte , NC

79

7

T103

Thomas Messenheimer

Morganton, NC

79

7

T103

Brad Clark

Chapel Hill, NC

79

7

T103

Peyton Shore

Saluda, SC

79

7

T103

Michael Sutton

Goldsboro, NC

79

7

T103

Jordan Smith

Summerfield, NC

79

7

T103

Gary Odom

Greenwood, SC

79

7

T103

Tripp Summerlin

Summerfield, NC

79

7

T112

Richard Oref

Charleston, SC

80

8

T112

Jay Jay Howard

Concord, NC

80

8

T112

Justin Howell

Greer, SC

80

8

T112

Nathan Young

Raleigh , NC

80

8

T112

Ashley Fuquay

Greensboro, NC

80

8

T112

Zach Bostic

Gaffney, SC

80

8

T118

Bradley Calloway

Asheboro, NC

81

9

T118

Sumner Tate

Raleigh, NC

81

9

T118

Brady Eckard

Conover, NC

81

9

T118

Daniel Jackson

Matthews, NC

81

9

T122

Trey Burton

Hickory, NC

82

10

T122

Tim Bunten

Concord, NC

82

10

T122

Hunter Oxendine

Fayetteville, NC

82

10

125

Jack Parrott

Columbia, SC

84

12

126

Douglas Perkins

Gastonia, NC

85

13

T127

Tanner Gross

Archdale, NC

86

14

T127

Kurt Waldthausen

Simpsonville, SC

86

14

T127

Landon Taylor

Mount Holly, NC

86

14

130

Thomas Hunter

Florence, SC

88

16

WD

Addison Cashwell

Concord, NC

WD

-
