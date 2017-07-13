Summerville's Keur leads after Round 1 of Carolinas Amateur Championship

Thursday was a good day to be a reigning CGA champion. The top three spots following the first round of play at the 103rd Carolinas Amateur are held by 2017 CGA championship winners. The lowest round was posted by 21-year-old Julian Keur of Summerville, S.C. Keur posted a sensational seven-under 65, just one-shot shy of The Golf Club at Briar's Creek's course record set by PGA TOUR player Russell Henley.
Starting on No. 10, Keur - who captured his first CGA title last month at the South Carolina Amateur Match Play - opened his round with six birdies in an eight hole stretch on Briar's Creek's back nine.
"I was on cruise control there for a little bit," Keur said with a smile after the round. "I was able to get at most of the pins and made 5 to 6-foot birdie putts." On the 205-yard par-3 17th, Keur rolled in a 50-foot birdie putt. "I thought it left it short," said Keur, a rising senior at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. "But these greens are in such good shape it just kept rolling and rolling and I was fortunate enough for it to go in."
With back-to-back birdies on the first two holes of his inward nine, Keur reached 8-under-par and talk began of a new course record. However, a wayward drive on the par-5 5th led to his only bogey. Four finishing pars capped Keur's 65, good for a one-stroke lead. "It's always good to start off low, but I know I've still got three rounds to go, there's a lot of golf to be played."
One of the players who try to chase down Keur is John Eades of Charlotte, N.C. Eades also won his first CGA championship in 2017, claiming the Carolinas Mid-Amateur in April. Playing in Thursday's morning wave, Eades set the bar with a six-under 66. Three consecutive birdies on holes 3, 4, and 5 kick-started his round. "It's a long tournament, you try to find stretches where you can make a few birdies in a row to propel you through the round." The 34-year-old Eades added four more birdies with just one bogey to finish the first round alone in second place.
Although he was unable to get in a practice round yesterday, Eades had an ease about him playing an unfamiliar course. "When you don't get to practice and play that much as a mid-am, it's about the enjoyment of being outside, spend time with your dad [his caddy], it's just a blast."
18-year-old Ryan Marter of Columbia is in third following a five-under 67. Marter won his first CGA championship in May this year at the Carolinas Four-Ball. Four players are tied for fourth at four-under 68. Thirty-one players posted scores below par on Thursday.
The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there will be a cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by the first day of the championship, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.
Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering hole-by-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter, @cgagolf1909. Continue to visit the CGA website throughout this championship and all year long for complete championship coverage including scores, interviews, photos, and recaps.
103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship
The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, S.C.
First Round Results
|
Rank
|
Player
|
City, State
|
Score
|
1
|
Julian Keur
|
Summerville, SC
|
65
|
-7
|
2
|
John Eades
|
Charlotte, NC
|
66
|
-6
|
3
|
Ryan Marter
|
Columbia, SC
|
67
|
-5
|
T4
|
Thomas Lilly
|
Newton, NC
|
68
|
-4
|
T4
|
Zack Swanson
|
Waxhaw, NC
|
68
|
-4
|
T4
|
Eric Edwards
|
Salisbury, NC
|
68
|
-4
|
T4
|
John O'Brien
|
Columbia, SC
|
68
|
-4
|
T8
|
Nolan Mills, IV
|
Charlotte, NC
|
69
|
-3
|
T8
|
Carson Ownbey
|
Candler, NC
|
69
|
-3
|
T10
|
Blake McShea
|
Zebulon, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Joseph Cansler
|
Clemmons, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Austin Zoller
|
Summerville, SC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Dylan Lukes
|
Chapel Hill, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Jacob Rutter
|
Winston-Salem, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Matthew Hopper
|
Greenville, SC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Zach McKelvey
|
Rutherfordton, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T10
|
Joe Kastelic
|
Hickory, NC
|
70
|
-2
|
T18
|
Blake Fiest
|
Huntersville, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Chris Kim
|
Cary, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Jake McGlone
|
Charlotte, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Bradley Kauffman
|
Greer, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
James Lightsey
|
Fort Mill, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Jackson Spires
|
Fayetteville, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Eric Bae
|
Pinehurst, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Caleb Proveaux
|
Lexington, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Josh Branyon
|
Honea Path, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Michael Sanders
|
Davidson, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Jonathan Henry
|
Mooresville, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Zachary Bishop
|
Travelers Rest, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Will Straub
|
Huntersville, NC
|
71
|
-1
|
T18
|
Tripp French
|
Columbia, SC
|
71
|
-1
|
T32
|
Elliott Grayson
|
Shelby, NC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Christian Sease
|
Mt. Pleasant, SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Parker Dudley
|
John's island, SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Bryce Howell
|
Blythewood, SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Andrew Orischak
|
Hilton Head Island, SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Chris Jones
|
Charlotte, NC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Doug Ramey
|
Greer, SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Scott Patnode
|
Belmont, NC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Weston Sanders
|
Greenwood , SC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Brett Waters
|
Taylorsville, NC
|
72
|
E
|
T32
|
Justin Emmons
|
Asheboro, NC
|
72
|
E
|
T43
|
Connor Bruns
|
Duncan, SC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
Christopher Blum
|
Raleigh, NC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
Jay Roberts
|
Davidson, NC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
Preston Ball
|
Raleigh, NC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
Seth Robertson
|
Inman, SC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
William Carter
|
Laurinburg, NC
|
73
|
1
|
T43
|
Austin Inman
|
Wilmington, NC
|
73
|
1
|
T50
|
Riley Boyette
|
Charleston, SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Jordan Warnock
|
Roebuck, SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Matthew Sharpstene
|
Asheville, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Brandon Mader
|
Greenville, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Reilly Erhardt
|
Greensboro, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Carter Bingham
|
Greer, SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Chandler Metz
|
Wilkesboro, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Carter Cook
|
Cornelius, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Chandler Mulkey
|
Charleston, SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Shane Rogan
|
Columbia, SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Grant Smith
|
Charlotte, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
T.A. Fulmer
|
Charleston , SC
|
74
|
2
|
T50
|
Logan McNeely
|
Conover, NC
|
74
|
2
|
T63
|
Lee Mitchell
|
Conover, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Bobby Few
|
Lugoff, SC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Levi Grogan
|
Canton, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Aaron Thomas
|
Belmont, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Hunter Watkins
|
Lexington, SC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Aaron Walker
|
Charlotte, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Tysinger Palmer
|
Kernersville, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Chase Wilson
|
Matthews, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T63
|
Eric Williams
|
Goldsboro, NC
|
75
|
3
|
T72
|
Raymond Wooten
|
Clemson, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Logan Harrell
|
Huntersville, NC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Chris Cassetta
|
Kernersville , NC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Dustin Moore
|
Greensboro, NC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Robert Lutomski
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Charlie Ipock
|
Darlington, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Matt Carter
|
Easley, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Charles Dallery
|
Sumter, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Jackson Neff
|
Greensboro, NC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Wick Andrews
|
Columbia, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Jake Carter
|
Aiken, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Zach Schwab
|
Columbia, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Kell Graham
|
Charlotte, NC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Harry Reynolds
|
Greenville, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Jamie Wilson
|
Mount Pleasant, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T72
|
Rhett Merritt
|
Easley, SC
|
76
|
4
|
T88
|
Mark Absher
|
Winston Salem, NC
|
77
|
5
|
T88
|
Thomas Ellenburg
|
N. Charleston, SC
|
77
|
5
|
T88
|
Hardin Councill
|
High Point, NC
|
77
|
5
|
T88
|
Jake Corn
|
Rock hill, SC
|
77
|
5
|
T88
|
Richard Cox
|
Greenville, SC
|
77
|
5
|
T88
|
Connor Armistead
|
Charlotte, NC
|
77
|
5
|
T94
|
Johnson Holliday
|
Aynor, SC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Thomas Todd, III
|
Laurens, SC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Patrick Schweitz
|
Clayton, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Joe Jaspers
|
Huntersville, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Michael McKee
|
Ware Shoals, SC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Madison Duffie
|
Gastonia, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Luke Grogan
|
Canton, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Peter Hinnant
|
Winston-Salem, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T94
|
Jared Chinn
|
Fayetteville, NC
|
78
|
6
|
T103
|
Matthew Laydon
|
Charleston, SC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Thomas Eubanks
|
Charlotte , NC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Thomas Messenheimer
|
Morganton, NC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Brad Clark
|
Chapel Hill, NC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Peyton Shore
|
Saluda, SC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Michael Sutton
|
Goldsboro, NC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Jordan Smith
|
Summerfield, NC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Gary Odom
|
Greenwood, SC
|
79
|
7
|
T103
|
Tripp Summerlin
|
Summerfield, NC
|
79
|
7
|
T112
|
Richard Oref
|
Charleston, SC
|
80
|
8
|
T112
|
Jay Jay Howard
|
Concord, NC
|
80
|
8
|
T112
|
Justin Howell
|
Greer, SC
|
80
|
8
|
T112
|
Nathan Young
|
Raleigh , NC
|
80
|
8
|
T112
|
Ashley Fuquay
|
Greensboro, NC
|
80
|
8
|
T112
|
Zach Bostic
|
Gaffney, SC
|
80
|
8
|
T118
|
Bradley Calloway
|
Asheboro, NC
|
81
|
9
|
T118
|
Sumner Tate
|
Raleigh, NC
|
81
|
9
|
T118
|
Brady Eckard
|
Conover, NC
|
81
|
9
|
T118
|
Daniel Jackson
|
Matthews, NC
|
81
|
9
|
T122
|
Trey Burton
|
Hickory, NC
|
82
|
10
|
T122
|
Tim Bunten
|
Concord, NC
|
82
|
10
|
T122
|
Hunter Oxendine
|
Fayetteville, NC
|
82
|
10
|
125
|
Jack Parrott
|
Columbia, SC
|
84
|
12
|
126
|
Douglas Perkins
|
Gastonia, NC
|
85
|
13
|
T127
|
Tanner Gross
|
Archdale, NC
|
86
|
14
|
T127
|
Kurt Waldthausen
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
86
|
14
|
T127
|
Landon Taylor
|
Mount Holly, NC
|
86
|
14
|
130
|
Thomas Hunter
|
Florence, SC
|
88
|
16
|
WD
|
Addison Cashwell
|
Concord, NC
|
WD
|
-
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.