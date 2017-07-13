Agents confiscate 14 gambling machines, $4k from Goose Creek businesses

Authorities say 14 gambling machines and more than $4,000 were confiscated from a number of businesses during investigations in Goose Creek.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say crews executed a search warrant at a business on 116 Redbank Road where eight machines and $2,687 were confiscated.

Three criminal tickets were issued as well.

Investigators say alcohol inspections were conducted at the following locations, and each business received an administrative alcohol violation. The number of machines and money agents confiscated is found with each listing.

K Lounge

205 North Goose Creek Boulevard Goose Creek, SC

2 machines

$512.00



224 Redbank Road Goose Creek, SC

2 machines

$382.00



5861 North Rhett Avenue Hanahan, SC

1 machine

$231.00



1 machine

$237.00

