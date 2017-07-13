Family members, lawmakers push for medical marijuana in South Carolina

Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
On Thursday night, the group Compassionate South Carolina held a seminar to push for medical cannabis to be legalized in South Carolina.More >>
Authorities say 14 gambling machines and more than $4,000 were confiscated during an investigation in Goose Creek.More >>
A new report claims North Charleston police are more likely to investigate complaints against their officers if the person complaining is white.More >>
Charleston's Parks Department is seeking more than $9 million through a FEMA Grant Program to make repairs to two historic fire stations in downtown Charleston.More >>
