New housing facility to open for homeless veterans

Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
A new housing complex for homeless veterans will open in North Charleston.More >>
A new housing complex for homeless veterans will open in North Charleston.More >>
Researchers at Stanford University believe nationally, state patrol officers may use a lower bar to search minorities than whites.More >>
Researchers at Stanford University believe nationally, state patrol officers may use a lower bar to search minorities than whites.More >>
On Thursday night, the group Compassionate South Carolina held a seminar to push for medical cannabis to be legalized in South Carolina.More >>
On Thursday night, the group Compassionate South Carolina held a seminar to push for medical cannabis to be legalized in South Carolina.More >>
Authorities say 14 gambling machines and more than $4,000 were confiscated during an investigation in Goose Creek.More >>
Authorities say 14 gambling machines and more than $4,000 were confiscated during an investigation in Goose Creek.More >>