New housing facility to open for homeless veterans

A new housing complex for homeless veterans will open in North Charleston.

The Patriot Villas has 74 rooms with a bed, a full bathroom and a kitchen. The housing facility also offers a laundromat, recreation facility and a space for counseling.

“The Patriot Villas community is combating the plague of homelessness one veteran at a time," states a release sent to Live 5 News.

“According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, about 11 percent of the homeless population of the U.S. are veterans, while 1.4 million other veterans are considered at risk of homelessness due to dismal living conditions, lack of support networks and poverty.”

A grand opening event is planned for 10 a.m. Friday with a flag raising, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Summey, tours of the facility and a reception.

Veterans will begin moving into the facility until in early August.

Patriot Villas is located a 5043 Rivers Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.