Police: Bicyclist wounded in drive-by shooting

North Charleston Police say a man on a bicycle was shot by someone in a vehicle Friday morning.

Police responded at approximately 8:55 a.m. to the area of Disco Street and Raven Avenue to a report of shots fired, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound, Pryor said. The victim told police he was in the area on a bicycle when a vehicle approached and fired shots.

The vehicle then fled the area.

There was no immediate description of the gunman or the vehicle.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

