Police responding to reports of shots fired in North Charleston

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston emergency crews are responding to report of shots fired, according to dispatch.

The call reportedly came in at 8:55 a.m. in reference to reported shots fired on the 4500 block of Gaynor Avenue in North Charleston.

This is a developing story.

