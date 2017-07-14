FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Police redirecting traffic around Krispy Kreme in West Ashley

The prospect of discounted doughnuts is forcing police to redirect traffic in the northbound lanes of Savannah Highway.

The drive from West Ashley to Charleston, which normally takes about 10 minutes, was taking up to 30 minutes at 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the traffic jam extends all the way to I-526.

Krispy Kreme is running a promotion Friday in which customers can get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents when they purchase a dozen at regular price, and traffic near the shop began backing up since 6 a.m., store employees said.

The sale is in honor of Krispy Kreme's 80th anniversary. The treats made their debut in Winston-Salem, NC, in 1937.

