Deputies: Summerville man found shot to death outside workshop

Dorchester County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Summerville man.

Timothy Robert Davis, Sr., 59, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight on Thursday by his son, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of West Butternut Road in Summerville at approximately 12:46 a.m., an incident report states.

Davis's body was found outside his workshop on Butternut Road near Summerville, Brouthers said.

The death was ruled a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

