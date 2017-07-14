Police: Portion of River Road closed after fatal accident

A portion of River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport remains closed Friday afternoon following a fatal accident. The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 2500 block of River Road at approximately 12:22 p.m., according to Charleston Police Detective Doug Galluccio. The crash involved a Jeep Patriot and a Chevrolet SUV. The driver of one of the two vehicles was trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MUSC. ...More >>
Authorities have captured a suspect wanted for a murder in Berkeley County.More >>
Charleston firefighters battled a downtown structure fire Friday afternoon.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a Summerville man.More >>
