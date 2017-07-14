Police: Portion of River Road closed after fatal accident

A portion of River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport remains closed Friday afternoon following a fatal accident.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 2500 block of River Road at approximately 12:22 p.m., according to Charleston Police Detective Doug Galluccio.

The crash involved a Jeep Patriot and a Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of one of the two vehicles was trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MUSC.

The road will be closed until the investigation is compete, but police say they do not have an estimate as to how soon the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

