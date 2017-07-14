River Road open following fatal accident on Johns Island

River Road has reopened following a fatal accident in the area of the Johns Island Executive Airport.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 2500 block of River Road at approximately 12:22 p.m., according to Charleston Police Detective Doug Galluccio.

The crash involved a Jeep Patriot and a Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of one of the two vehicles was trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MUSC.

