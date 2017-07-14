Victim in fatal Johns Island crash identified

Berkeley County deputies confirm that an inmate who escaped their custody Sunday night has been captured.More >>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested seven people on multiple charges and recovered drugs and guns after responding to a tip.More >>
Charleston County authorities identified the victim in a fatal accident on Johns Island.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle in a creek connecting to the Wando River in the area of Guerins Bridge Road near Paradise Island Road.More >>
