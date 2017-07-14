Victim in fatal Johns Island crash identified

Charleston County authorities identified the victim in a fatal accident on Johns Island.

Benjamin Rivers, 53, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 2500 block of River Road, in the area of the Johns Island Executive Airport, at approximately 12:22 p.m., Charleston Police Detective Doug Galluccio said.

The crash involved a Jeep Patriot and a Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of one of the two vehicles was trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MUSC.

River Road was shut down for several hours following the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.