Crews battle downtown structure fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston firefighters battled a downtown structure fire Friday afternoon.

The fire caused visible damage to the second floor of the home on Cannon Street.

Authorities say the call came in shortly before 2 p.m.

There was no word on whether anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

