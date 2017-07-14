Quantcast

Live 5 Investigates: Lowcountry Treasure - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Live 5 Investigates: Lowcountry Treasure

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

A priceless piece of Lowcountry History was lost for generations. Live 5's Debi Chard reveals the story of a real-life treasure that was uncovered right here in the Lowcountry. 

Lowcountry Treasure, a Live 5 News Investigation, airs Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly