Authorities capture Berkeley County murder suspect

Authorities have captured a suspect wanted for a murder in Berkeley County.

BCSO officials say shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Vincent Gailliard was apprehended by members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to a report, he was located at a residence not far from where the murder happened.

Sheriff Lewis stated, "While he tried his best to hide, we got him and the community is a safer place now. Thanks to all y'all who submitted tips and assisted with his apprehension."



His bond hearing time has not yet been set.

Gailliard was wanted for the murder of 32-year-old Bradley Conner.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to 3068 Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area of Berkeley County in reference to a report of a person being shot.

When deputies arrived they found a male subject deceased with a gunshot wound to his body.

The coroner's office says Conner was found lying in the yard of the home with a gunshot wound.

