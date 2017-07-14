Emergency crews working house fire in downtown Charleston

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Emergency crews are working a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were seen battling the fire on 48 Smith Street.

Pictures and video from the scene show most of the smoke is coming from the top of the structure.

Residents say young adults and college students live in the house.

There's no word yet if there are any injuries involved.

Charleston police say the surrounding streets are blocked as crews work the scene.

This is the second fire in downtown that crews have responded to today.

Smoke continues to pour out of a downtown home as fire crews work to extinguish a fire @Live5News pic.twitter.com/L2hlIIYI4g — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) July 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.