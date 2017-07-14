Two firefighters, resident transported to hospital after Charleston house fire

Two firefighters and a resident were transported to the hospital following a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.

The fire was at a historic Charleston home on 48 Smith Street where multiple fire departments responded.

Pictures and video from the scene showed most of the smoke was coming from the top of the structure.

First responders observed that the fire had spread throughout the building when they arrived at 3:23 p.m., three minutes after an emergency call came in.

According to Charleston Fire officials, two firefighters were transported as a precautionary measure due to the heat.

"We have two firefighters that were transported for heat related injuries and several others are being evaluated," said CFD Fire Chief John Tippett. "The heat index is about 101."

Authorities also said a resident was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after she re-entered the building to get her cat.

"We did have one occupant that broke through the fire line and ran back into the structure," Tippett said.

Officials say the woman is fine, but did not know if the cat survived the fire.

According to Tippett, there were no reports of anyone inside the structure at the time of the fire. Residents say young adults and college students live in the house.

The surrounding streets will be closed for a while, at least for two hours.

Tippett said crews were evaluating the structure for collapse potential since the building had been burning for some time.

CFD officials say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mayor John Tecklenburg was also on scene and commended the firefighters for quickly responding and controlling the fire.

According to Tippett, the department has been rotating work crews every 15 to 20 minutes due to the hot temperatures.

This is the second fire in downtown that crews have responded to today.

"It's very unusual to have back to back fires like that in downtown," Tippett said."But again it was a fire that was well advanced when we arrived. Some of the crews of that fire came here to work this fire."

CFD officials said they don't know yet if there's a connection between the two fires.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.