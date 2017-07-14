Deputies searching for stolen dump trailer

Charleston County deputies are investigating the theft of a dump trailer taken from a home under construction.

The theft occurred on June 22 in Awendaw, according to a release from the sheriff's office, but investigators say they believe the trailer is still in the Mount Pleasant, Awendaw or McClellanville area.

Deputies say it is possible the trailer may have been sold to a buyer who was unaware it was stolen.

The trailer is a black 2017 Kaufman 14-foot dump trailer with two axles.

Anyone with information on the trailer should contact Auto Theft Detective Mike Thompson at 843-529-6202 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

