Molina Healthcare hosts baby shower for 100 new and expectant moms

A big baby shower is helping out about 100 new and expectant moms in our area.

It was free and open to the public.

Molina Health Care hosted the event at the Dream Center in North Charleston. It partnered with Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank, Fetter Health Care Network and multiple local organizations for the event.

Health care officials say it's also to raise awareness of the importance of prenatal and postnatal care.

Expectant mom Megan Meza is 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"I'm just ready to have my son in my arms and experience everything," Meza said.

Meza says she only needs clothes for the baby after the baby shower.



Molina's Community Engagement Field Supervisor, Johanna Perez, says Molina understands the struggles that families can face sometimes when they are expecting a baby.



"Of course it brings a lot of happiness but it can also be stressful for families to be able to get all the tools that they need to care for their babies so we're trying to do our part," Perez said.



The mothers took home clothes, pampers, and diaper bags filled with baby essentials like teething rings, bibs, bottles and blankets. There were also raffle prizes like strollers and a bassinet.



"I think it's very beneficial and it actually gives back to your community to know that you're helping others that could be in need," Meza said.

Perez says they will be hosting other baby showers across the state.

"We want to make sure that when the moms go back to their homes that they have the tools and resources they need to have a healthy baby at home," Perez said.



Meza wore a shirt with the letters CDH on it to the shower to raise awareness about congenital diaphragmatic hernias. It's a birth defect of the diaphragm that took her baby's life at birth, during her previous pregnancy.



"To know that this baby is 100 percent healthy, it's a blessing to have a healthy baby this go round," Meza said.



She's expecting a boy in December and is thankful for the baby shower event.

"It was a very good experience and I hope maybe my church can do something like this," Meza said.



