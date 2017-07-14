Gamecocks picked to finish 4th in the SEC East

The media attending SEC Football Media Days this past week in Birmingham has picked South Carolina to finish fourth in the Eastern Division, it was announced today. Hayden Hurst (second team tight end), Skai Moore (second team linebacker) and Deebo Samuel (third team wide receiver) were named to the All-SEC teams.

Alabama was an overwhelming choice to win the SEC title in 2017, with Georgia narrowly edging Florida to capture the East. Tennessee was picked third in the East, followed by South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Missouri. Auburn was tabbed to finish second in the West, followed by LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 - the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship. Media in attendance have correctly predicted the eventual champion two of the last three seasons.

Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections this season with 10, which is a new record for the SEC Media Days All-SEC Team.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis) Georgia (138) 1572 Florida (96) 1526 Tennessee (3) 998 South Carolina (5) 897 Kentucky 869 Vanderbilt 554 Missouri 388

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis) Alabama (225) 1683 Auburn (13) 1329 LSU (4) 1262 Arkansas (1) 796 Texas A&M 722 Mississippi State 633 Ole Miss 379

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 217

Auburn 11

Georgia 6

LSU 3

Florida 3

South Carolina 1

Vanderbilt 1

Arkansas 1

2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

(Total points earned in parenthesis)

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223) RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211) WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232) WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197) TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134) OL Braden Smith, Auburn (201) OL Martez Ivey, Florida (198) OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (187) OL Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174) C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)

Second-Team

QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State (121) RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama (151) RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn (141) WR Antonio Callaway, Florida (152) WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri (91) TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (115) OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (116) OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (108) OL K.J. Malone, LSU (101) OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State (101) C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (155)

Third-Team

QB Austin Allen, Arkansas (102) RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (105) RB Sony Michel, Georgia (30) WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (64) WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (42) TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida (76) OL Lester Cotton, Alabama (96) OL Greg Little, Ole Miss (94) OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss (87) OL Koda Martin, Texas A&M (69) C Will Clapp, LSU (66)

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama (196) DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama (180) DL Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172) DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159) LB Arden Key, LSU (191) LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180) LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (157) DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232) DB Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156) DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137) DB Duke Dawson, Florida (137)

Second-Team

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida (151) DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn (120) DL Christian LaCouture, LSU (107) DL Denzil Ware, Kentucky (78) LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama (156) LB Skai Moore, South Carolina (128) LB Tre' Williams, Auburn (103) DB Tray Matthews, Auburn (126) DB Donte Jackson, LSU (123) DB Carlton Davis, Auburn (109) DB Dominick Sanders, Georgia (109)

Third-Team

DL Marcell Frazier, Missouri (77) DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida (76) DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn (70) DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU (54) LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky (91) LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (82) LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt (58) DB Anthony Averett, Alabama (104) DB Marcell Harris, Florida (83) DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky (71) DB Tony Brown, Alabama (62)

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P JK Scott, Alabama (222) PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn (218) RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (176) AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (161)

Second-Team

P Johnny Townsend, Florida (99) PK Eddy Piniero, Florida (106) RS Evan Berry, Tennssee (117) AP Derrius Guice, LSU (133)

Third-Team

P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (58) PK Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss (94) RS Antonio Callaway, Florida (84) AP Kerryon Johnson, Auburn (66)