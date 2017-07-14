Training ordnance found on new North Carolina island

An ordnance disposal unit has removed a World War II-era training item from a new island which formed off the North Carolina coast.



The National Park Service says in a news release that the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad responded to a report of an old military device on the sand bar Friday.



Dare County Emergency Management requested assistance from the U.S. Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Little Creek, Virginia. After a preliminary examination, the unit determined that the item was training ordnance, which it removed and took to Virginia for further examination and disposal.



The mile-long Shelly Island, which formed in the spring, is separated from Hatteras Island by a few hundred feet of water no more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep at low tide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)