North Charleston churches join hands to promote peace

Five churches in the Liberty Hill community have agreed to work together and form one group with a unified goal: promote peace in North Charleston.

The new group is called Community Churches Coalition.

It’s made up of Charity Baptist, Royal Baptist, St. Peter’s AME, Little Bethel Pentecostal Holiness, and Abyssibia Baptist churches.

Members of each church got together and formed the group because they became fed up with the violence they saw in their neighborhood.

“The violence is ridiculous,” said longtime Liberty Hill resident and member of Community Churches Coalition Clifton Jenkins. “This is ridiculous. People are not thinking things through.”



Last year, 33 people were murdered in North Charleston.

In the first six months of 2017 at least 21 people have been killed.

And the city is on pace to beat the record.

“It’s crazy. And it needs to be stopped, it needs to be addressed,” said Jenkins. “And that’s what the five churches are attempting to do, to address the violence.”

The group will gather Saturday at Charity Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m.

They plan to go door-to-door and encourage a peaceful community.

Community Churches Coalition will also advertise for their upcoming cookout, which is scheduled for next Saturday, July 22 at Felix Pinckney Park.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.