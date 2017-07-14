Stingrays Sign Forward Nick Roberto

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with rookie forward Nick Roberto for the 2017-18 season. The native of Wakefield, Mass. recently finished his senior season in the college ranks at Boston University in the Hockey East.



“We’re excited to add Nick, a right-shot forward that can get up and down the ice and plays a 200-foot game”, said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Warsofsky. “We’ve talked to Nick and followed him through his career at BU. He’s coming from a really good program and knows how to play but also knows how to win. He adds to our speed, plays the way we want to play and is a real good addition for us this summer.”



During the 2016-17 season with the Terriers, Roberto suited up for all of the team’s 39 games and scored 14 points on five goals and nine assists. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward also made an impact as an underclassman, finishing with 18 points as a freshman during the 2013-14 season and scoring goals on the big stage with a game-winner at Madison Square Garden to beat Cornell as well as a goal and an assist against Maine at Fenway Park.



Roberto played in a total of 113 games at Boston University and scored 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists).



“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get going,” Roberto said. “I’ve been on a winning team my whole life and looking at the past, the Stingrays have been in the Kelly Cup Finals two of the last three years so obviously it’s a really good organization and the winning speaks for itself. I hope I can contribute and next year we can hoist a trophy.”



Before his time at school, Roberto spent two seasons at Kimball Union after attending Malden Catholic, where he helped win the 2011 Super 8 title. He scored 23 goals and 48 points in 28 games for Kimball Union during the 2012-13 season and helped win the NEPSIHA Small School title by scoring an overtime winner in the championship game before enrolling at BU.



Roberto is the sixth forward to sign with the Stingrays this summer, joining Joe Devin, Patrick Gaul, Johnny McInnis, Trevor Gillies and Patrick Megannety for the 2017-18 season. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.



South Carolina opens its 25th anniversary season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



