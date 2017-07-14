Keur leads after 2nd round of Carolinas Amateur

While temperatures reached triple digits, first round leader Julian Keur again recorded the lowest round of the day, following an opening round 65 with a six-under 66 on Friday at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek. With 13-under-par (131) overall, Keur set a Carolinas Amateur 36-hole scoring record since the championship went to a 72-hole stroke play format in 2010. The previous record of 132 was posted in 2015 by Victor Wiggins at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course.

Keur, of Summerville, S.C., birdied holes 6 and 7 to play his opening nine in two-under-par. On the par-5 10th, Keur chipped-in for eagle. "I told my dad [his caddy] before the shot, 'I feel like making this one'," the 21-year-old Keur recalled.

For the second day in a row, Keur birdied the difficult par-4 16th and par-3 17th, stuffing his approach on each hole to within three feet of the cup. An eagle attempt for 65 on the par-5 18th just missed dropping. Settling for a two-putt birdie to finish his round, Keur holds a five-stroke lead heading into the weekend. "After winning the South Carolina Amateur Match Play last month, I knew my game was there," said the rising senior at the University of Alabama Birmingham. "I guess it's finally showing."

18-year-old Ryan Marter of Columbia, S.C. improved from third to second place behind a three-under 69. Marter's game has peaked recently, teamed with Jack Parrott the duo won the Carolinas Four-Ball in May. Last week, Marter took medalist honors at his U.S. Amateur qualifier. "My game is probably the best it's ever been," said Marter, who will attend Wofford College in the fall. "I am putting the ball great."

After each of the two bogeys Marter made Friday, he rebounded with a birdie. "I feel like my mental game is one of my strong suits, I don't let too much get to me." Marter was the recipient of the CGA's David Parrott in 2016. The award is given annually to the Carolinas-Virginias Junior Team member who displays excellence in sportsmanship, ability, and academic excellence.

Eric Edwards of Salisbury, N.C. is in third. Edwards, a rising senior at George Mason University, carded rounds of 68-69 for a two-day total of seven-under 137. A trio of golfers are tied for fourth at four-under. A rising junior at Furman University, Connor Bruns of Duncan, S.C. used a second round 67 to climb the leaderboard. Posting 72-68, both Parker Dudley of Johns Island, S.C. and Andrew Orischak of Hilton Head Island, S.C. are also at 140 after two rounds. Dudley works outside operations at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek. Orischak, the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur runner-up is a rising sophomore at the University of Virginia.

The 36-hole cut fell at six-over-par 150. 61 players advanced to play the final 36 holes over the weekend. Third round play will begin at 7:30 a.m. from both the 1st and 10th tees. The lead group of Keur, Marter, and Edwards will start at 9:28 a.m.