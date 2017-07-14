Snee Farm leads after Day 1 of City Swim Meet

Snee Farm continued their dominance at the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association City Swim meet on Friday night winning the championships in the 11-12 year old boys and girls divisions.

Going for their 4th title in a row and 26th in the last 29 years, Snee Farm holds the overall lead after the first of the three day competition leading 2nd place Coosaw Creek 320-294.

Sha Mel Lon is in 2nd place followed by Daniel Island and Parkshore rounding out the top 5.

The event also saw 8 new city meet records set including 7 through the first 7 events.

This year marks the 50th year for the City Swim Meet which is the largest kids swim meet in the Lowcountry.

Day 2 will kick off on Saturday morning.