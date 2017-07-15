Wagner Continues Tear as RiverDogs Sweep Suns

First baseman Brandon Wagner ripped his third home run in the last eight games and the RiverDogs’ league-leading offense continued to impress as Charleston blanked the Hagerstown Suns 6-0 to complete their first series sweep of the season on Friday night at Municipal Stadium.

The Hopewell, N.J. native Wagner demolished a projected 432-foot blast to right-center field to open the scoring in a five-run second inning. It was the Howard Junior College product’s fifth of the season as part of a two-hit night. Hoy Park drove in two with his fifth triple of the season, scoring Carlos Vidal and Ben Ruta who each singled as part of a 14-hit attack for the RiverDogs.

Park finished with a 3-for-5 night with three RBI’s to tie a season-high. With a bunt single in the inning, Vidal extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games to match a RiverDogs season long mark set by Park earlier this year.

Freicer Perez notched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, pitching around four walks but with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts to pick up the win. The Dominican right-hander has allowed just 11 earned runs over his last ten starts, good for a 1.63 ERA over that span.

Park drove in his third run in the fourth, grounding out to second to score third baseman Chris Hess who doubled and advanced on a passed ball. The Korean’s RBI tally made it 6-0 Charleston.

Blake Rutherford finished 2-for-5 with an RBI collected in the second, extending his hitting streak to a season-high nine games.

Park now owns 17 career triples in two seasons in a RiverDogs uniform, putting him tied for second all-time with Abraham Almonte (2008-09) in Charleston’s franchise history dating back to 1980.

Charleston held one of the league's top offenses to a season-low two hits in their seventh shutout victory of the year.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs continue their northern road trip, next heading to Lakewood, N.J. to take on the BlueClaws, the Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, for a three-game series beginning on Saturday night at 7:05 from FirstEnergy Park. The RiverDogs will send righty Nick Nelson (1-6, 4.69) to face BlueClaws right-hander Adonis Medina (3-6, 3.58). The game can be tuned in on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs TuneIn Radio app station.