Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/14)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a K in a 5-4 loss to Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 15 HR's and 41 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in a 7-2 win over Detroit. The Stratford alum is batting .291 with 23 HR's and 56 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-3 with a double (14) and a walk in a 5-0 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 7 HR's and 36 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 4 K's in a 5-0 loss to Washington. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.92 ERA and 24 K's in 24.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a double (16), a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a K in an 8-5 win over Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .207 with 5 HR's and 19 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 8-7 win over Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.82 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 2-5 with a stolen base (2) and a K in a 6-5 loss to AZL Mariners. The Goose Creek alum is batting .333

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-6 win over AZL Brewers. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 14.73 ERA and 2 K's in 3.2 innings.