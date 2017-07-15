North Charleston man charged with shooting bicyclist

A North Charleston man accused of shooting a person appeared in bond court this morning and now faces multiple charges.

According to authorities, Jerry Antonio King was directly involved in a shooting that took place on the morning of July 14.

Reports of shots fired lead to the discovery of a victim lying wounded in a parking lot on Raven Avenue.

The victim says he was riding his bicycle down Gaynor Avenue when King pulled up alongside him in a BMW and shot at him multiple times.

King was later identified by the victim, through a photo lineup, and was subsequently arrested.

Upon appearing in bond court today, King has been issued a $30,000 bond for attempted murder and a $10,000 bond for possession of a weapon during violent crime.

The daughter of King, Tashakima King-Mack, has also been charged with obstruction of justice due to providing false information to police officers. Her bond is set at $10,000.

