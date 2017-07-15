One charged in North Charleston attempted murder case

Authorities have arrested Jamaa Ato Washington Jr. in connection to a recent North Charleston shooting.

The shooting occurred on the morning of June 27 in the 2200 block of Cambridge Avenue.

A verbal altercation between Washington and his step-father escalated to the point that Washington shot several times at him before fleeing the yard.

The victim asked a neighbor to call police and alert them of the altercation involving his step-son.

When Washington found out this information, he became more enraged and fired more shots from a different yard, striking the victim several times in the legs.

Washington appeared in bond court this morning, where he was issued a $80,000 bond for attempted murder and a $10,000 bond for possession of a weapon during violent crime.

