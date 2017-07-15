Pedestrian killed in Highway 278 collision

Police have arrested a driver after fatally striking a pedestrian.

30-year-old Henry Pinckney was traveling westbound on Highway 278 in a 2005 Hyundai early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Pinckney struck a pedestrian in the roadway. That pedestrian later succumbed to injuries and died.

Pinckney has since been charged with a felony DUI and leaving the scene of a collision. He remains at the Beaufort Co. Detention Center.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.